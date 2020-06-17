Curtis Rode, 61
Curtis Rode, 61, of rural Battle Lake, Minnesota, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at home with his family by his side.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Rode home, 27908 County Highway 83, Battle Lake, Minnesota.
Assistance provided by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake.
To plant a tree in memory of Curtis Rode as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.