Curtis Rode, 61

Curtis Rode, 61, of rural Battle Lake, Minnesota, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at home with his family by his side.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Rode home, 27908 County Highway 83, Battle Lake, Minnesota.

Assistance provided by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake.

