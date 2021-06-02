Cynthia “Cindy” Krutsinger, 70, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, followed by her 7 p.m. prayer service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will continue at Grace Lutheran Church in Breckenridge from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, followed by her 11 a.m. funeral service. Rev. Ross Fritz will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton.
Cynthia Rae Ziegelmann was born on Sept. 10, 1950, to Howard and Mildred (Wendt) Ziegelmann in Breckenridge. She was a member of the first graduating class of Richland #44 High School in 1968 (formerly North Central High).
On Nov. 21, 1970, Cynthia was united in marriage to Philip Widhalm. To this union they were blessed with a son, Michael. Also a part of the family was Cindy’s stepson, Russ Widhalm; and together, Cindy and Phil raised their blended family in the Wahpeton area. Philip passed away in 1980.
Cindy touched the lives of many people during the time she worked as a cook at St. Catherine’s Nursing Home in Wahpeton, retiring after 27 years. After her retirement, she worked at Breckenridge High School for two years as an assistant cook.
In the late 1980s, Cindy met Kevin Krutsinger and on June 30, 2001, the two were united in marriage at Grace Lutheran Church. Cindy loved taking pictures, visiting with her Fryn’ Pan gang, especially the monthly Wednesday gatherings for girls’ night out, baking cakes, giving gifts, and sending cards. Did we mention that Cindy loved conversing? She adored her family, her church family, and made friends everywhere she went.
Her affectionate, generous, and charismatic personality will forever be missed by her devoted husband of almost 20 years, Kevin Krutsinger; son, Michael Widhalm (Jodi Widhalm); stepson, Russ Widhalm; grandchildren, Alicia (John) White and James Widhalm; great-granddaughters, Tessa Bell and Aurora Millie White; mother, Millie Ziegelmann, siblings, Steven (Cheryl) Ziegelmann, Lynette Bladow (Gene Weyer); three nieces, six nephews, six godchildren; and several other family members and friends.
Cindy was preceded in death by her first husband, Philip Widhalm; father, Howard Ziegelmann; and all relatives and friends that have passed before her, whom she loved dearly.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
