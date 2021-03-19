Cynthia R. Loraas, 62

Cynthia R. Loraas was born Jan. 6, 1959 and grew up on a farm in rural Lidgerwood, North Dakota. She graduated from Lidgerwood High School in 1977 and spent a few years at North Dakota State University in Fargo.
Before she could complete her degree, she found her true calling in the U.S. Army. She enlisted in 1979, and was stationed as close to home as Omaha, Nebraska, and as far away as Honolulu, Hawaii. In the 1980s, she stepped down to Reserve Duty and worked as a surgical technician with an organ transplant team in California. After several years, she rejoined as Active Duty and served a total of 30 years before retiring with an honorable discharge at the rank of E-8/Master Sergeant in 2009.
In 1997, she welcomed her greatest accomplishment, her daughter Amber Ellen Loraas. She and Amber were an inseparable team as they moved and settled and moved and settled again with the Army. She was incredibly proud to raise Amber on her own and watch her graduate from the University of Mississippi in 2020 and settle in Dallas with her boyfriend Alex Knudson last fall.
In her retirement, Cindy served as the American Legion Post Commander in Papillion, Nebraska, taught courses at Herzing University and Kaplan University, worked as a tax preparer and cheered on the Omaha Storm Chasers while working in the stands. She was a lifelong fan of the Minnesota Vikings, had an intense passion for conservative politics, kept a soft spot for overlooked cats and dogs, and had a deep love for her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Barbara (Emde) Loraas and her brother Robert Loraas. She is survived by her sisters, Sandra Loraas of Fargo, North Dakota; Debra (Greg) Hanson of Ames, Iowa; her daughter Amber Loraas of Dallas, Texas; her nieces Laura (Joseph) McComish of Plymouth, Minnesota, Leslie (Darin) Gully of Normal, Illinois, and MacKenzie Loraas of Wahpeton, North Dakota; as well as two great-nieces and three great-nephews: Ava, Ian, Savannah, Emmett and Wyatt.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Nebraska Area Humane Society or the American Legion Post 32, Papillion, Nebraska.
An open house Celebration of Life will be held at the Lidgerwood Community Museum from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27.
