Dale A. Lambrecht, 91

Dale A. Lambrecht, 91, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Siena Court Assisted Living in Wahpeton.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 followed by his memorial service at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Rev. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service. Burial will be held at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

