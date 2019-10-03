Dale Andel, 67
Dale Andel, 67, Moorhead, Minnesota, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 in Sanford Health, Fargo, from HLH Syndrome.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. in River Valley Church, Dilworth, Minnesota.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in River Valley Church, Dilworth, Minnesota.
Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Moorhead, Minnesota.
Dale Roger Andel was born on May 1, 1952, in St. Francis Hospital, Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Fred and Grace (Raeder) Andel. He grew up and attended school there, graduating from Breckenridge High School in 1970. He then attended the North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton for two years. Dale married Cindi Bergquist on June 26, 1971 in Foxhome Lutheran Church, Foxhome, Minnesota. They made their home in Moorhead. Dale worked in office supply and printing sales for Northern School Supply, Gaffaney’s, Reardon’s, Pierce Company, Netcenter Supply and Vivid Printing.
He loved sports and he played and coached church softball for over thirty years. He was very involved in his church, River Valley Church, where he served as head usher for over thirty years. He enjoyed taking his family to Twins games when the kids were young. Dale taught himself to play drums on cardboard boxes in his mom’s kitchen and was part of a family band for many years. He cherished his three grandchildren and was a wonderful “PaPa.” Dale worked for several years for the Athletic Department of the Moorhead Spuds doing ticket work.
Dale is survived by his wife, Cindi; sons Ryan, Fargo, and Tyler (Katrina), Moorhead; three grandchildren Addison, Riley and Brody; his mother Grace Andel, Breckenridge, Minnesota; brother Larry (Marge) Andel, Foley, Minnesota; sisters Doris (Clark) Johnson, Breckenridge, Minnesota, Phyllis (Vern) Ehlers, St. Cloud, Minnesota, and sister-in-law, Romayne Andel, Dilworth, Minnesota; also four nephews and four nieces. He was preceded in death by his dad, Fred, and his brother Gerald.
Wright Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
