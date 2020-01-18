Dale DeVries, 88

Dale “Bud” DeVries, 88, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away at St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Thursday, Jan.16, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, with a Prayer Service beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Evergreen Methodist Church, Wahpeton, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

