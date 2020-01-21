Dale ‘Bud’ DeVries, 88
Dale “Bud” DeVries, 88, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge, on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota, with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Evergreen United Methodist Church, Wahpeton, followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Pastor Jen Tyler will be officiating.
Dale Allen Devries was born Feb. 12, 1931 in Fargo, North Dakota, the son of Ed and Millie (Brownell) DeVries. He grew up on a farm near Galchutt, North Dakota, and attended rural school.
Dale was united in marriage to Vernice (Vernie) Berg on Oct. 5, 1952. Dale was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1954 and served for two years. The couple lived in several places until they made their home in Wahpeton in 1964. Dale had several jobs and worked at NDSCS for 26 years until retiring in 1994. He and his wife entered St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge in 2015.
Dale is survived by a son and a daughter, Dean DeVries, Burnsville, Minnesota; Sherri (Marston) Metcalf, Breckenridge; five grandchildren, Dean (Jenny Anderson) Johnson, Breckenridge, Ryan (Kari Oslowski) Johnson, Moorhead, Minnesota, Cody (Rachel) Metcalf, Warren, Minnesota, Aly (Aaron) Stone, Wahpeton, and Isaac DeVries, Burnsville; four great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Johnson, Colten Johnson, Elliott Stone and Audrey Stone; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Vernie, of 65 years; his parents, Ed and Millie; and his twin sister, Donna Salquist.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.