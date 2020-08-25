Dale “Day-Day” Mattson, 64 of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 with a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. all at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood.
Dale “Day-Day” Allan Mattson was born May 11, 1956 in Hankinson, the son of Arnold and Arlene (Moeller) Mattson. He grew up in Lidgerwood and graduated from Lidgerwood High School in 1976. After graduation, he continued to work at the Lidgerwood High School until he retired due to his health in July 2019.
Day-Day played old pro softball for the Corner Bar and was guest of honor for the annual Day-Day Daze. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan, the Minnesota Twins and the Lidgerwood Cardinals. He liked to play cards, Pooch, his Schmidt beer, bowling and shooting pool.
He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Lidgerwood Fire Department and The Sons of the American Legion.
Dale is survived by his brothers: Paul (Jan) Mattson, Fargo, North Dakota Bill (Yvonne) Mattson, Lidgerwood, Wayne Mattson, Lidgerwood, Donald (Renee) Mattson, North Branch, Minnesota, and Dean (Diana) Mattson, Fargo, North Dakota; sisters: Vivian (DeWayne) Swant, Lino Lakes, Minnesota, and Sherri (Jeffrey) Huffman, Wahpeton, North Dakota, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Arlene, brother Larry and sister Betty Grohnke.
Arrangements entrusted to Betty Grohnke.
