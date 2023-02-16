Dale V. Hanneman, 79, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at his residence.

Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.

