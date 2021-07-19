Dale Spiedel, 68, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021 at CHI St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation continued at 10 a.m. Monday, July 19 at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home followed by his 11 a.m. funeral service. Burial was held at Concordia Cemetery, rural Milnor, North Dakota.
A live stream of the prayer service and funeral service was available on his obituary page at www.josephvertinandsons.com, and a recording of the service will be uploaded after it’s completed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Concordia Cemetery Association, the Wahpeton Parks and Rec Department, or a charity of your choice.
Dale Wesley Spiedel was born on August 24, 1952, in Breckenridge to Ferdinand and Harriet (Carlson) Spiedel. He grew up in Milnor and graduated from Milnor High School. After graduation, he attended college at NDSCS in Wahpeton and later at UND in Grand Forks, North Dakota. In 1993, Dale was united in marriage to Sue (Stegman) Krutsinger and they made their home in Breckenridge. Throughout his life, Dale worked at the Spies and Jubilee Grocery Stores, and in manufacturing jobs in Wheaton, MN, 3M, Imation, and PrimeWood.
Dale enjoyed history, politics, hunting, shooting with family and friends, the neighborhood cats and enjoying a cigarette and a beer. One of his favorite pastimes was watching and feeding the ducks at Chahinkapa Park.
Dale is survived by his wife, Sue Spiedel; step-daughter, Jennifer (Jeremy) Grabinger; brother, Chuck (Linda) Spiedel; sister-in-law, Sandy Spiedel; mother-in-law, Mabel Stegman; grandpa Dale to Max and Mia; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ferdinand and Harriet Spiedel; brother, Richard Spiedel; and father-in-law, Russell Stegman.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
