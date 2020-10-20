Dalton Trusty, 85, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Bethany Living Center, Fargo, North Dakota. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the funeral service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.josephvertinandsons.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

To plant a tree in memory of Dalton Trusty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

