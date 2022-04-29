Damon B. Hage, 27
Damon B. Hage, age 27, of rural Colfax, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, with his family at his side at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Richland 44 High School in Colfax. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. in the west gym. Pastor Jule’ Ballinger will officiate, a livestream of his service will be available on his obituary page on Vertin-Munson Funeral Home’s website.
Damon Bradley Hage made a lightning-fast entry into life on July 13, 1994, in Fargo. Damon was the youngest child and only son born to Bradley and Leslie (Anderson) Hage and grew up on the family farm, rural Colfax. From birth, Damon was doted on by his parents and his two older sisters, who delighted in pinning up his long blonde, curly hair with little flowery clips. Damon graduated from Richland High School in Colfax in 2013, where he was senior class president, student council president, and participated in basketball, football and many other activities. Damon attended North Dakota State University, graduated magna cum laude in 2017 with a degree in Computer Science and a minor in Physics. After graduation and up until his diagnosis with primary cardiac synovial sarcoma in 2020, Damon was employed by CoreLink in Fargo as a software developer. Damon loved his job, but loved his coworkers more. Into adulthood, he loved to read books, play sports, and spend time with his friends and family. During his illness, Damon especially enjoyed the many hours he spent playing video games with his close friends. Damon was always intellectually and athletically gifted and his family was and is very proud of him.
Damon believed that life is a precious opportunity for each of us to achieve happiness. Damon found his happiness in talking with friends, family, and total strangers about ethics, philosophy, economics, computer programming, literature, and history. Damon loved to learn and share his knowledge and passion with others, particularly his passion for Objectivism. Those who knew Damon know that he was a true renaissance man, a philosopher who could toil alongside his parents on the family farm all day and talk about Rand and Aristotle over supper in the evening. He was typically late to every event, but present where it meant the most.
“Unca Damon” was adored by his nieces and nephews, patiently receiving many sloppy kisses. He loved to play with the kids, always getting down to their level to play whatever silly games they invented together. He was hilarious, with a sense of humor that was witty, dark, and sometimes very silly. The family spent many nights howling with laughter around the table at the lake playing games or pausing movies to unnecessarily editorialize with extra facts or a break to learn binary code. But what his family will remember most is a soft-hearted little boy that was kind, compassionate, and true. He was our “Mowgli”, our “skunk”, our “Roly Poly Bolly”, our “Swervin’ Mervin.”
Damon did not want to leave this life and fought hard to stay. Although the eternal optimist, Damon believed in reason, logic, and acceptance of reality for what it is, not what we hoped or wished it could be. We will do our best to follow his example. Damon was the best of sons, the best of brothers, the best of friends, and the best of men.
“The world is indeed full of peril, and in it there are many dark places; but still there is much that is fair, and though in all lands love is now mingled with grief, it grows perhaps the greater.”
–J.R.R. Tolkien
Damon is survived by his loving parents, Bradley and Leslie Hage, rural Colfax; his adoring sisters, Brittany (Zachary) Hatting, Wahpeton, North Dakota, and Alexis (Dennis) Danzl, Northwood, North Dakota; his beloved nieces and nephews, Bly, Jensen and Gus Hatting, and Tyson, Briley and Daxtyn Danzl. He is also survived by his uncles and aunts, Sheldon and Jamie Hage; Keith and Judy Hage; Jeffrey (Damon’s godfather) and Eileen Hage; Joel Hage; and Sherri and Michael Armitage; as well as many cousins and extended family and his favorite kitty, who he very originally called “Kat.” Damon is also survived by his many close friends that he loved dearly and who supported him through his illness.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, E. Loren & Claudette (Stollenwerk) Hage and Arthur Jr. & Karen (Blixt) Anderson; his cousin, Gaige Hage; and his bonus mom, Denise Plecity.
The family would like to thank their family, friends, community, and total strangers for the kindness and support received over the course of Damon’s illness. Remaining funds donated for Damon’s care will be donated towards uncovered medical expenses for others. In lieu of flowers, Damon would ask that monetary memorials be donated to fund synovial sarcoma cancer research.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
