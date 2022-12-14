Dan Erbes, 65 of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away at the Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minnesota, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
His Funeral Mass will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life from 3-6 p.m. at the Wahpeton Event Center. Fr. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service. A livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home website.
Daniel Francis Erbes was born May 12, 1957, to Ed and Eileen (Klosterman) Erbes in Breckenridge, Minnesota. He graduated from Wyndmere High School in 1975 and North Dakota State University in 1979. Dan married Cindy Hudson on June 16, 1979, in Fargo. He spent his career working in sales and was with Fertilizer Equipment, Inc. for the past 33 years.
Dan is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cindy; daughter, Sarah (Corey) Kratcha of Breckenridge; son, Josh (Kelsey) Erbes of Argusville, North Dakota; five grandchildren: Charlie Kratcha, Hudson Kratcha, Oscar Erbes, Eleanor Erbes and Leo Erbes; parents, Ed and Eileen Erbes, Fargo, North Dakota; siblings: Doug (Tana) Erbes, Breckenridge, Paula (Dave) Franz, Zionsville, Indiana, Pam (Tim) Hilber, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Peggy (Mark) Blaufuss, Breckenridge; brother-in-law, Kevin (Kathy) Hudson, Wahpeton; and many nieces and nephews.
Dan was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Donald Hudson; mother-in-law, Orlin Hudson-Egge; and step father-in-law, Ray Egge.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.