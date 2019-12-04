Daniel Alan Plumley, 75, of Mooreton, North Dakota, passed away on Monday, Dec. 1, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center, Breckenridge, Minnesota.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Plumley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries