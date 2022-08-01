Daniel ‘Dan’ S. Sattler, 62
Daniel “Dan” S. Sattler, 62, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 22, 2022, at his residence.
Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, followed by the memorial service at 10 a.m., at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests all memorials be made to Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin Counties, 18039 79 1/2 St SE, Wahpeton, ND 58075, and Richland Wilkin Food Pantry, 699 Eighth Ave. S, Wahpeton, ND 58075.
Dan was born in Rugby, North Dakota, to Andrew and Mary (Brossart) Sattler on Nov. 15, 1959. He grew up on the family farm in Knox, North Dakota, and attended grade school at the public school in York, North Dakota, and later, Leeds, North Dakota. His high school years at the Leeds Public School where filled with basketball practice and FFH. He also discovered, at a young age, his love for instrumentals, especially drums.
After graduating in 1977 from Leeds High School, Dan continued cultivating his skill set on the drums and eventually would substitute for bands and even won first place in music competitions. Convinced by his sister, Cathey, Dan moved to Breckenridge to pursue work (and mostly, to enjoy Cathey’s delicious home cooked meals). He immediately began working for Imation and continued with the company through transitions that would eventually lead to the business, Com-Del. He worked for those businesses for over 43 years building lasting friendships and impressive work ethic. Throughout the years, Dan operated and maintained several rental properties in the community.
Dan enjoyed visiting with friends and was always a joy to be around. In his spare time, he collected antiques. He was observant and thoughtful, which was evident in his gift-giving and his ability to work easily with others.
Dan will be greatly missed by his sisters, Cathey Owens and Patricia (John) Fiksdahl; brothers, Larry Sattler and Timothy (Linda) Sattler; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Mary Sattler; brother, Charles Sattler; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
