Daniel L. Jones Jr., 80
Daniel L. Jones Jr., 80, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Services will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
He was born in Hankinson, North Dakota, on Aug. 19, 1939, to the late Daniel and Alice (Olson) Jones. Dan graduated from Hankinson Public High School in 1957. He attended North Dakota State University in Fargo before managing his family’s hardware store for six years, during which he attended the Brown Institute of Broadcasting in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Upon completing his training in broadcasting, Dan worked for WIKB Radio in Iron River, Michigan, and WJPD Radio in Ishpeming, Michigan. While working for WIKB in Iron River, Dan met his former wife, Jeanne Snowdon. They were married on June 4, 1966. He became News Director of WIKB in 1966 and was later named Editor of the Iron River Reporter for nine months.
Dan moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin, in March of 1969 to become News Director of WNFL Radio until August of 1978. He ran his own public relations consulting business from 1978 until September of 1980.
During that time, he also worked as a part-time news reporter for WNFL and the Green Bay News-Chronicle. From September of 1980 until retirement, Dan was a co-owner of The Den Tavern in Green Bay with partner, David Gehlhoff. Dan was a member of the Brown County Tavern League and long-time member of the Masonic Lodge 57 in Hankinson/Fairmount Tri-State Lodge 37.
He was an avid Packer fan throughout his life and enjoyed playing golf. Dan was known for his infectious laughter and quick wit. He loved to be the life of the party during the “outdoor jam sessions” at The Den and singing karaoke. Overall, family was very important to Dan.
Dan will be deeply missed by his son, Robert (Marcia) Jones; five grandchildren, Robert Jr. (Stephanie), Cody, Shawn, Tyce (special friend, Mariah) and Carrera Jones; great granddaughter, Avynn Jones; and many other family and friends.
Arrangements are entrusted to Proko-Wall Funeral Home, Green Bay, Wisconsin. Online condolences may be expressed atwww.Prokowall.com.
