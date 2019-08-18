Daniel Lee Saunders, 53, of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, passed away Friday, Aug. 15, 2019 while on the job at a construction site in Waubun, Minnesota.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 with a funeral mass at 4 p.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Cayuga, North Dakota. Burial will be at Cayuga Cemetery.
Dan was born on Oct. 26, 1965 in Hankinson, North Dakota, the son of John A. and Karen (Breuer) Saunders. He attended school in Lidgerwood where he was involved in track, basketball and football. He also belonged to the Kingston Coyotes 4-H Club. Dan graduated in 1984. After graduation he went custom combining for a few years and the rest of the time he has been doing construction work. He lived in Las Vegas for a while doing the same thing.
Dan loved to hunt and fish and he would help out on the family farm when he could. He was an avid Vikings fan. Dan especially enjoyed time at the family lake cabin on Stuart Lake, Minnesota, catching sunfish with dad and all the kids loved it when he was captain of the boat pulling tubes, water skis and wakeboards. He married Barb Warren in Callaway, Minnesota. They have two children.
Dan is survived by his son: Derek, daughter: Brooke and granddaughter: Alexia, his parents: Jack and Karen Saunders, brothers: Keith (Cindy) Saunders and Tom (special friend Julie) Saunders, nieces and nephews: Shannon (Curt) Madson, Leah and Larissa; Sherri (Jon) Ness, Jakob, Avery and Tara; Steven (Megan) Saunders, Maren & Emery and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sister Kathleen, maternal grandparents: Ralph and Leda Breuer and paternal grandparents: John & Myrtle Saunders.
Frank Family Funeral home is entrusted with arrangements.
