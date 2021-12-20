Darlene B. Estes, 89, of Hankinson, North Dakota, formerly of Abercrombie, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at St. Gerard’s Community of Care Nursing Home in Hankinson.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, followed by her 7 p.m. prayer service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will continue at Bethany Free Lutheran Church in rural Abercrombie, from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, followed by her 2 p.m. funeral service. Rev. Thomas Regan will officiate the service. Burial will be held in Bethany Free Lutheran Cemetery in rural Abercrombie. A livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home website.
Darlene Beverly Estes was born on May 10, 1932, in rural Abercrombie to Henry and Olga (Rostad) Hendrickson. She attended Abercrombie No. 2 School. In 1963, she moved to California and on Feb. 28, 1964, she married Elvin Estes. Darlene later returned to the home farm and lived with her brothers, before moving into Wahpeton in 2008. She was a member of Bethany Free Lutheran Church.
Darlene enjoyed doing word searches, puzzles and playing bingo at the nursing home. She also loved baking and made the best buns.
Her feisty personality and lovely blue eyes will forever be missed by her daughters, Kimberly Ann (Ray) Ohm and Kelly Ann (Greg Berg) Church, of Hankinson; grandchildren, Brandon Church, Aaron Church, Dalton Ohm, and Morgan Ohm; great-grandchildren, Adalynn Church, Dustin Church, and Ryan Church; and several other loving family members and friends.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Elvin Estes; grandson, Derek Church; sisters, Delores Keller and Norma Lord; and her brothers, Elsworth Hendrickson, Allen Hendrickson, Kenneth Hendrickson, Gordon Hendrickson, Harlyn Hendrickson, and Robert Hendrickson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
