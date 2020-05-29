Darlene Gustman, 82
Gloria Darlene (Baumgartner) Gustman, 82, a resident of West Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Edgewood Vista Memory Care in Fargo, North Dakota.
Darlene was born on Sept. 2, 1937 on the family farm in Manston Township, rural Rothsay, Minnesota. She was the youngest child of John and Florence (Hawley) Baumgartner. She was baptized and confirmed at Hamar Lutheran Church, Rothsay. She attended country school and graduated from Rothsay High school in 1955. She then moved to Fargo and attended Interstate Business College and worked as a secretary in Fargo for a few years.
On Oct. 8, 1960, Darlene was united in marriage to Frank Albert Gustman, at Hamar Lutheran Church, Rothsay. They made their home on a farm in Waldo Township, rural Hankinson, where they raised their daughter and son. Frank passed away on Aug. 8, 1978. Darlene moved off the farm into Hankinson in 1982, then moved to West Fargo in 2006 to be closer to family, and most recently into Edgewood Vista Memory Care in July 2019.
While living on the farm in Hankinson, she worked beside Frankie in the field often driving tractors and helped with raising their livestock. She was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ where she taught Sunday school and was also a member of the Ladies Guild. Going to church each Sunday was important to her, but she also liked watching it on TV especially during her later years. She gave her family a strong faith and a loving home. She was a member of the Homemakers Club and took ceramic classes making beautiful pieces for her family, especially Christmas ornaments and holiday decorations. Darlene spent a lot of time baking (delicious cherry pies and everyone’s favorite chocolate chip cookies), gardening, and canning pickles. She also enjoyed traveling with her sister, LaVonne.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and created many memories to cherish. Darlene was known for being compassionate, loving and always willing to lend a helpful hand.
Her family will miss her greatly and her memory will be in their hearts forever.
Darlene is survived by her daughter, Shawn (Brad) Haugrud of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, and her son, Kevin (Dawn) Gustman of Fargo; five grandchildren: Mindy (Kristoff) Dietz, Brandon Haugrud, Kirsten (Jacob) Berger, Tyler Gustman and Andrew Gustman; four great-grandchildren: Euchi Dietz, Sage Dietz, Jaxon Berger, and Ava Berger; her sister, Marilyn Ostlund; two brothers: Donald Baumgartner and Merlin Baumgartner; sister-in-law Alice (Don) Baker along with several nieces and nephews.
A private Family Funeral was held Thursday, May 28, 2020, at West Funeral Home in West Fargo.
Burial was in United Cemetery in Hankinson, North Dakota.
Arrangements entrusted to West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center.
