Darlene Worner, 75

Darlene Worner, 75, of Lindstrom, Minnesota, formerly of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Parmly on the Lake Assisted Living in Chisago City, Minnesota.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Worner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries