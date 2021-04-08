Darline H. Leland, 97

Darline Leland, 97, died April 7, 2021 at St. Catherine’s Nursing Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
The family will be holding a private graveside service later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
Darline was born March 27, 1924 to William and Rosa (Heine) Matheson in Wahpeton. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton. Darline attended grade school and graduated from Breckenridge High School.
She was employed as a secretary with Wilkin County Highway Department.
On June 28, 1958 she was united in marriage to Alfred Leland at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton. Together they farmed and raised their family near Galchutt, North Dakota.
She enjoyed playing cornet in the high school band and was an accomplished seamstress, completing many Vogue patterns over the years for herself and her daughter. She was a member of Galchutt Lutheran Church, active in WELCA, and Altar Guild. She spent many years as a Sunday School instructor and Superintendent. In her later years, she enjoyed life at Mill Street Residence (Assisted Living) in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Rosa Matheson; husband, Alfred; and sisters, Lorraine Mauer and Baris Oscarson. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Christopher) Johnson of Hudson, Wisconsin; grandsons, Leland Johnson of Seattle, Washington, Peter (Alina Stevenson) Johnson of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Dr. David (Kim) Johnson of Prior Lake, Minnesota; and great-grandsons, Logan and Noah Johnson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.