Darline H. Leland, 97, passed away April 7, 2021, at St. Catherine’s Nursing Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
A public graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Galchutt, North Dakota. Pastor Meggie Bjortness will lead the service. A luncheon will follow the service at Galchutt Lutheran Church in Galchutt.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.
