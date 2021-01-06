Darrel Wood, 83

Darrel Wood

Darrel Wood, 83, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2021, in his home.

No services will be held at this time.

Darrel August Wood was born on a farm on May 8, 1937, to Oscar and Ann (Max) Wood near Breckenridge. He grew up there and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1955. After high school, Darrel worked on Great Northern Railroad for three years and then became a carpenter. 

He served in the U.S. Army for two years during the Vietnam War and was stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas. He was honorably discharged in 1962 and continued to work in carpentry.

Darrel enjoyed fishing and hunting with his friends and found pleasure in the simple things.

His master carpentry work and friendly personality will be missed by his siblings, Della (Arne) Peterson, Dorothy (Maurice) Krause, Doris Bezenek, and David (Carol) Wood; and many other caring nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Darrel is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Ann Wood; and siblings, Delores Enkers, Donna Matteson, Duane Wood, Dale Wood, and Dennis Wood.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge.

To plant a tree in memory of Darrel Wood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries