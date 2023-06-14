David Christopher, 68

David Lloyd Christopher, 68, of Wahpeton, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at his home.
A time for visitation will take place from 11:30-12:30 p.m., Friday, June 16, 2023, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. A funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. with Father Dale Lagodinski officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Breckenridge.
David was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Sept. 9, 1954, to Wendell and Bertha Christopher. He grew up on the family farm east of Breckenridge alongside eight brothers and two sisters. He attended St. Mary’s Grade school and then went to Crosier Seminary in Onamia, Minnesota, for high school and junior college. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Purdue University in Indiana. Following his schooling, he was employed as an office manager and accountant at several businesses. One of his proudest accomplishments was owning a stained-glass business and installing the stained glass at Mystic Lake Casino. David was an excellent piano and keyboard player and enjoyed hiking, photography, and riding motorcycle.
David is survived by five brothers: Ronald of Las Vegas, Donald of Minneapolis, and Timothy, Richard, and Gregory of Breckenridge; two sisters: Marlys of Fargo, and Barbara of Harrisburg, South Dakota; and many nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Wendell and Bertha Christopher; and three brothers: Raymond, Dennis, and Kenneth.
