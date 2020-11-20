David ‘Dave’ A. Martin, 51

David “Dave” A. Martin, age 51, of Minot, North Dakota, formerly of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Trinity Hospital in Minot.
Due to the current health concerns impacting the country, a memorial service for David will be held in the spring. Condolences can be left at www.josephvertinandsons.com where you can also view the service updates.
David Allen Martin was born on Dec. 7, 1968, to George and Annetta (Drewlow) Martin in Breckenridge. He grew up there and attended Grace Lutheran Church where he was baptized and confirmed. Dave graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1988. Following his graduation, he served for four years in the United States Marine Corps. While on active duty, Dave was stationed in Iraq and Honduras and spent an additional two years in the reserves. After discharging from the reserves, he began his civilian careers working at a variety of places.
He spent a few years with Minn-Dak, Imation, Wahpeton, North Dakota, and then volunteered for the Wahpeton Fire Department, and Hankinson Ambulance Service. He then went on to work for Pro Mark in Fargo, North Dakota, for about six years. Dave was very hardworking, loving, selfless and was always one to stay busy.
His nurturing demeanor will be greatly missed by his step children, Jade and Clay Lilly; his devoted mother, Annetta Martin; siblings, Dora (Michael) Baker; Monte Martin, Mark (Teresa) Martin, Ray (Kristin) Martin, Thomas Martin, and Ted Martin; step grandchild, Jayston; three nieces; five nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
David was preceded in death by his father, George Martin; grandparents, George and Luella Drewlow and Gottlieb and Dora Martin.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph-Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge.
