David ‘Dave’ Dozak, 71
David “Dave” Dozak, 71, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton, on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, with the funeral service at 7 p.m., at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. Burial will be held at a later date.
Dave was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Jan. 29, 1948, to John and Anna (Jirak) Dozak. He grew up and attended school at rural Richland County and later, graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1966. During his high school years, he competed in wrestling and went on to achieve the first North Dakota State Heavyweight championship from Wahpeton. He continued his education at the North Dakota State School of Science and continued to Moorhead State College for the remaining two years, where he continued to excel at the top of his class in business administration. During college, he joined the arm-wrestling league and held the title of arm-wrestling champion for two years.
His career was comprised of working throughout the United States as a Union Iron Worker and volunteered for the Wahpeton Fire Department until his retirement in the mid 1990’s.
Dave enjoyed volunteering his time in many local sporting clubs. Hunting and fishing were a major part of Dave’s life and spent time fishing at Lake Michigan and Canada. He also spent time traveling to Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, and much of North and South Dakota.
Dave is survived by his brothers, Don (Bev) Dozak of Breckenridge, Delwin Dozak of Minneapolis, Minnesota, John (Judy) of Wahpeton, Ken Dozak of Fairmount, North Dakota, and Jerry Dozak of Wahpeton; sisters, Doris Bulik of Moorhead, Minnesota, Dorothy VanCleave of Breckenridge, and Marilyn (Jim) Lingen of Mantador, North Dakota; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Bruce and Cindy Tiegs, Steve Manock, and Dale Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Dozak; sister, Delores Dohman; and brother, Duane Dozak.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton, and CHI-Health at Home and Hospice, Breckenridge for their providing wonderful care for Dave.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.