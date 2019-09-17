David ‘Dave’ Dozak, 71

David “Dave” Dozak, 71, Wahpeton, passed away at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton, on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, with the funeral service at 7 p.m., at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

Burial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

