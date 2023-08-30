230831-p3-jaehning-obit

David Gregg Jaehning, age 74, of Wahpeton, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be at 4 p.m., Friday, September 1, 2023, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 2, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge. Father Leo Moenkedick will be officiating the services and burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Brushvale, MN. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests all memorials to be made to St. Mary’s School, Breckenridge.

David Gregg Jaehning, affectionately known as “Gregg,” was born August 26, 1949 in Fargo, North Dakota. Gregg was the son of Dr. David G. Jaehning and Mattie Williard Jaehning. He attended school in Wahpeton and the University of North Dakota. On May 31, 1975, Gregg married Beverly (Briks) Jaehning at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge. Together they created a beautiful home in Wahpeton and were blessed with four incredible sons. Throughout his career, Gregg worked in various sales and banking positions until his retirement in 2012.

