David Gregg Jaehning, age 74, of Wahpeton, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be at 4 p.m., Friday, September 1, 2023, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 2, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge. Father Leo Moenkedick will be officiating the services and burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Brushvale, MN. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests all memorials to be made to St. Mary’s School, Breckenridge.
David Gregg Jaehning, affectionately known as “Gregg,” was born August 26, 1949 in Fargo, North Dakota. Gregg was the son of Dr. David G. Jaehning and Mattie Williard Jaehning. He attended school in Wahpeton and the University of North Dakota. On May 31, 1975, Gregg married Beverly (Briks) Jaehning at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge. Together they created a beautiful home in Wahpeton and were blessed with four incredible sons. Throughout his career, Gregg worked in various sales and banking positions until his retirement in 2012.
But it was not just work that defined Gregg’s life; he found immense joy in supporting and coaching sports teams at St. Mary’s and Breckenridge School. He cherished watching his sons’ sporting events and continued to support and cheer on his granddaughters with unwavering enthusiasm. Grandpa was their greatest fan. Gregg shared a passion for golf and continuously worked on improving his game, which led him to become a member of the Red River Valley Senior Tour. Additionally, Gregg was a great cook who took pleasure in preparing delicious meals on his grills and also enjoyed photography.
Family was most important to him, and his 7 grandchildren brought much joy to his life. Gregg’s positive attitude always would find the good in every situation. He would be the first to drop what he was doing, to help someone. Gregg was often found helping the boys out on their family farm during planting season and harvest.
This past weekend, Gregg celebrated his 74th birthday surrounded by his loving family at the lake. The following morning, they celebrated their youngest son’s 40th birthday, and a baby gender reveal party, finding out that a 7th granddaughter (and 8th grandchild) would join their family! Sadly, a sudden fall turned this fun morning into a tragic day.
Gregg was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and enjoyed being a member of The Red River Module Railroad Club. He was an avid Breckenridge Cowboys/Cowgirls fan, videoing the Cowboys Football games for 25 years.
Gregg is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Beverly Jaehning; son, David Jaehning and his son, David Goran; son, JJ (Lisa) and their baby girl due in January; son, Richard (Amy) and their daughters, Adly and Presley; son, Timothy (Brittany), their daughters Piper, Ava, Finley, and Peyton; brother, Mark (Stephanie) Jaehning; nephew, Ben (Maddie) Jaehning; sisters-in-law, Marge and Shirley Jean Briks.
Gregg was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. David & Mattie Jaehning; sister, Candace Jaehning; in-laws, Rudy and Grace Briks; brother-in-law, Donald Briks; and cousin, Lynn Jaehning.
