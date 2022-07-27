David John Jensen, 67, of Choteau, passed away suddenly at his home in Choteau, Montana, on July 19, 2022.
Cremation has taken place under the direction of Gorder-Jensen Funeral Home and a celebration of life for family and close friends will take place in North Dakota on August 13.
Dave was born Nov. 11, 1954 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Max and Betty (Larson) Jensen; he was the oldest of six children. The family moved to North Dakota, where Dave spent most of his adolescence. He attended high school at Wyndmere High School.
Dave was a skilled worker. He was a parts manager, mechanic, rancher, farmer, and carpenter. Dave also drilled water-wells and geothermal wells in Alaska along with with seismograph drilling. Traveling along the Rocky Mountain front in his younger years, he fell in love with Montana’s wide-open skies and decided to settle down in Choteau in the early 1980s. Dave enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping; he had a great love of the outdoors. He enjoyed tinkering and “mechanicing” on equipment, cars and trucks. He had a passion for making things work from the time he was a child to his last days. When he was young, he enjoyed pulling old and broken-down vehicles out of shelter belts and getting them to running condition.
Dave had a passion for flying planes and helicopters; he always felt the freest when he was flying through the sky. Above all else, he loved his family and he enjoyed spending time with his mom, siblings, sons and grandchildren.
Dave is survived by his mother Betty Jensen of Choteau, Montana; sons Shawn Jensen of Wahpenton, North Dakota and Brock Jensen of Choteau, Montana; his siblings Janel Huether of Lisbon, North Dakota; Wanda Meslow and Dean Jensen both of Wyndmere, North Dakota; Dale Jensen of Morton, North Dakota; and Danny Jensen of Cayuga, North Dakota; as well as his grandchildren Caleb Jensen and Faith Jensen both of Missoula, Montana; Seth Langford of Great Falls, Montana and Lily Heiberg of Choteau, Montana.
Dave was preceded in death by his father Max Junior Jensen. In lieu of flowers memorials in Dave’s name may be sent to the Teton County Airport Commission; PO Box 610. Choteau, MT. 59422. Memorial donations will be used to help offset costs for future fly-ins.
