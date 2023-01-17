David Lee Hedrick, 79, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away in his home on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, under the care of CHI Hospice.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Tom Peterson will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
David Lee Hedrick was born in Browns Valley, Minnesota, on Sept. 3, 1943, to Ernest and Bernice (Davidson) Hedrick. After becoming part of the Jerry and Tibby Lyngby family, he graduated from Hannaford High School in 1961, and with a business degree from NDSU in 1965.
He had a knack for numbers, and was known for that. After graduation, he worked for Reiten Manufacturing, the Melroe Company, and retired from Wil-Rich as their purchasing manager.
On July 19, 1969, David was wed to Muriel Thompson at Eidfjord Lutheran Church. The couple was blessed with three sons, which were the light of his life.
David was an avid reader and sports fan. His main teams were the Vikings and Bison, but could tell you stats on almost anyone. David served on the Leach Public Library board, and would read anywhere from 5-7 books per month, and loved playing trivia. He had a plethora of what some would call “useless information," unless you were on his team. He always knew the title and artist of old songs, and was a huge sports and history buff. When David wasn’t reading, or learning the latest sports stats, he would take fishing trips with his sons, Keith Wanttaja, Joe Mayer, Clint Nelson, and Dan Hurley.
The love he had for his children and sports led him to help build the Sterns Hockey Arena in Wahpeton. He traveled miles supporting his sons’ hockey team. For many years, he and Jay Schimelfenig worked the penalty box for the Sterns Arena. His love of sports also led him to be a co-founder of the NDSU “Hit-man” Club, along with Jay and Jim Schimelfenig in 1988, which was his greatest legacy.
David is survived by his wife, Muriel; sons, Michael, Daniel (Shannon), and Joseph (Laura) Hedrick; Stephanie Beling; grandchildren, Ethan Hedrick, Erika Shea Hedrick-Bauer, Wyatt (Taylor) Hedrick, Owen Hedrick, Samuel Hedrick, and Joseph Hedrick; special family members who loved and cared for him, Tibby Lyngby, and her family, Angie Lyngby Cox, and Erica Lyngby Jiron, his brothers and sisters- in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Bernice; brother, Dickie Hedrick; special family member, Jerry Lyngby; Larry Peterson; in-laws, John and Esther Thompson; sisters-in-law, Kathy Fuglesten, and Bette Messner.
The family has asked that on Saturday wear your favorite sports gear, and have memorials go to either the charity of your choice, or the Bison Teammaker’s Club.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.
To plant a tree in memory of David Hedrick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.