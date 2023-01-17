David Lee Hedrick, 79

David Lee Hedrick, 79, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away in his home on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, under the care of CHI Hospice.

His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Tom Peterson will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

