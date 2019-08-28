David Miller, 70
David Miller, 70, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at CHI St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 12-1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 followed by his 1:30 p.m. funeral service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Pastor Rene Hasbargen will officiate the service.
He was born in St. Peter, Minnesota, to Franklin Miller and Arline Berg on Dec. 21, 1948. David lived his early childhood in St. Paul before moving to Bismarck to attend high school. After graduating high school in 1967, David entered the Air Force one year later and was stationed in Thailand. He was an Aircraft Control and Warning Radar Repairman but spent a lot of time assisting with loading bombs during the Vietnam War. He had eight years of service with the Air Force before transferring branches to the Army for another six years, and finally to the Navy Reserves to reach retirement after an additional six years. He was a highly decorated Service Member with some of his most significant awards being for his support in the Navy during Operation Desert Storm, where he was stationed in Port Hueneme, California, in 1990.
He returned to the States in 1969, where he lived in Grand Forks for a time before moving to Mississippi to work in Radar Repair. He made his way back to North Dakota in 1970, where he met the love of his life, Theane Tradewell, a year later on a blind date in Grand Forks. After getting married in Wahpeton in 1973, Theane and David moved to Washington State where they had one daughter named Tawnya. David also worked for the Globe Gazette in 1978 before finding his career with 3M in 1980 as an Industrial Engineer for 16 years.
Anyone who knew David, knew that he loved music. Some of his favorite artists were Elvis, Brooks & Dunn, and Neil Diamond. He really enjoyed blasting “Tales from the Crypt” when he wasn’t spending time with his friends screaming at the Vikings or going fishing. He will always be remembered for being humble and loud at the same time. The memories he created with his family and friends over a cold beer will never be forgotten.
David is preceded in death by his mother, Arline (Berg) Benjamin; brother, Gerald Miller; nephews, Gerome Miller and Glen Miller; niece, Linda Miller; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Angeline Tradewell.
He is survived by his wife, Theane Miller; daughter, Tawnya Taylor; granddaughters, Jadelyn and Kennedy Taylor; brother, Eugene (Darlene) Miller; sister-in-law, Jean Miller; his beloved Lhasa Apso, Prince Charming of Chewbacca; and all his nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Alzheimer’s Association online, by phone at 952-830-0512, or by mail to Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota, 7900 West 78th Street, Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN, 55439.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
