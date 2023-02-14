David Shockley, 88

David L. Shockley, age 88, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at LB Homes in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m., at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Pastor Kelly Hart will be officiating the service. Burial will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Breckenridge.
David was born on May 8, 1934, in a log home in Graceton, Minnesota, between Warroad and Baudette, Minnesota, to Louis and Jessie (Kozenek) Shockley. At age 2, he moved to a farm near Doran, Minnesota, three miles east of Tyler, and attended country school there until the third grade when he began attending Doran School through the eighth grade. He graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1952. He worked in agriculture for local farmers before entering the United States Air Force from 1954-1958. He was stationed in Texas, Denver, and finally, Maine, where he worked on bomb side and the navigation of planes known as Bomb-Nav.
Following his honorable discharge, David worked for the Kent-Doran elevator in their machine shop and sold Massey-Ferguson Combines for the company. On Feb. 3, 1962, he was united in marriage to Judy Faye DeFries in Doran. They made their home in northeast Minneapolis, where Dave worked for Carter-Day. After six years, they relocated to Breckenridge, where Dave worked for Wil-Rich for the next 31 years, finally retiring in 1999.
He was a member of the Eagles Club and Breckenridge Senior Citizens Association. Throughout the years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing trips. Gathering with friends and family for game nights and playing rounds of pinochle, whist, and poker were always a highlight. He could often be found tinkering in the garage or working outside in their yard and garden. Dave enjoyed spending time at the lake but his true joy was welcoming anytime spent with his family.
Dave will be deeply missed by his daughters, MaryJo (Richard) Meyer, of Tonka Bay, Minnesota, Peggy (Warner) Kruger, of Breckenridge, and Sue (Todd) Differding, of Breckenridge; grandchildren, Tisha Kruger, Anthony Kruger, Brian (Jenna) Differding, Jesse Differding, Tanner Differding, Wyatt Differding, and Emily Differding; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Myles, Sidney, Naomi, and Scarlett; sister, Josephine Wehland; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judy Shockley; parents, Louis and Jessie Shockley; and brothers, Swede and John.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
