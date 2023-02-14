David Shockley, 88

David L. Shockley, age 88, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at LB Homes in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m., at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Pastor Kelly Hart will be officiating the service. Burial will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Breckenridge.

To plant a tree in memory of David Shockley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries