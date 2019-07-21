David Yaggie, 76
David Yaggie, 76, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at his home.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, July 21, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Breckenridge, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., followed by a Rosary. A private family visitation will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, followed by the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Father Leo Moenkedick and Father James Chaney will be officiating and the interment will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with David’s care.
