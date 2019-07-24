David Yaggie, 76
David Yaggie, 76, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at his home.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, July 21, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Breckenridge, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., followed by a Rosary. A private family visitation was held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, followed by the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Father Leo Moenkedick and Father James Chaney officiated and the interment was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
David Allen Yaggie was born in Breckenridge on Feb. 23, 1943. He graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School, Breckenridge High School, and the North Dakota State College of Science, where he was an all-conference defensive end on the football team that won the NDIAC league championship, and that team was later inducted into the Hall of Fame.
He served his country in the Army National Guard, and then dedicated his life to family, farming, and crop spraying. He flew as an ag pilot for over 40 years for his Yaggie Aerial Spraying business. Flying was his number one passion.
David was a promoter of NDSCS, the ethanol industry, International Flying Farmers, and international ag exchange programs that provided a means for young men and women to travel to and from the United State to work in the field of agriculture.
He is survived by his wife, Jeri, grandsons, Austin, Trevor, and Dylan, brothers, Donald, Robert, Charles (Elaine), and Richard (Barb), two sisters, Kathy Dietz (Gary), and Judy Cahill (Mike), and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his daughter, Tanya, his sons, Mark and Christopher, parents, Leo and Catherine Yaggie, and sisters-in-law, Darlene Yaggie and Rita Yaggie.
Memorials may be sent to CHI Health at Home Hospice in Breckenridge and the Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home was entrusted with David’s care.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.