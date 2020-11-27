Dawn Gast of Blaine, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly in her home of a cardiac event on Nov. 20, 2020.
Dawn was a 1974 graduate of Breckenridge High School. She was involved in many activities including her love for basketball. She went on to Moorhead State University where she continued to play basketball until she graduated with a bachelor’s degree, graduating Cum Laude, in Finance. After college, Dawn was employed as a national bank examiner. She went on to Richfield Bank & Trust as their Chief Credit Officer. During that time, she earned her Masters of Business Administration from St. Thomas University. Dawn was most recently employed at 210 Holding Company in Minneapolis as their Chief Credit Officer before retiring earlier this year.
Dawn enjoyed spending summers at her lake home fishing, grilling, and having bonfires.
Dawn was preceded in death by her mother Shirley Gast.
She is survived by her father Gerald Gast, St. Cloud, Minnesota, her partner Wendy Waldner, one sister, Cheryl Gast Flynn of Fargo, North Dakota, and one brother David (Sheila) Gast of McGregor, Minnesota, and several nephews and nieces.
Due to the pandemic there are no services planned at this time.
