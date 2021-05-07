Dean Aamodt, 80, passed away April 19, 2021, at his home in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. He was born to Art and Alma Aamodt in Rugby, North Dakota.
He has one sister, Marlene Hoffart, who resides in Fargo, North Dakota. He is survived by his wife, Liz, sons: Scott (Katie), Ryan (Jessie), Dustin (Natalie), and daughter Tiffany (Wayne Poppen), along with 10 grandchildren.
He worked at KBMW in Wahpeton, North Dakota, for nearly 40 years and was the longtime voice of the Breckenridge Cowboys. He loved broadcasting football and basketball games. While in Breckenridge he was also active in several groups: Jaycees, Rotary Club, United Way, and Chamber of Commerce. Dean ended his radio career at KYMN in Northfield, Minnesota.
Dean was very active in his church, attending services and various functions with his family. He enjoyed serving in any way he could and was handy with the sound board. He was strong in his faith and felt a great connection to the entire church community, which extended to frequent gatherings for coffee and conversation.
He was a loving husband for 51 years to his beautiful wife, whom he would kiss first thing when he got home. A man who left notes for his wife to let her know he was thinking about her.
Dean was a true family man. A supportive father who always had time for his four children. A grandfather blessed with 10 grandchildren, who he always had a high five ready for.
Dean was a considerate man who always put everyone first. Who would greet you with his double Hello’s. To his gratefulness with his repeated Thank You’s. He was a simple man with a great impact. He had a routine and his own certain way to do things. He had a keen memory for birthdays, graduations, anniversaries, etc. He always had a kind word to say and always inquired about others.
Although without culinary skills, he was always ready to host. From helping you hang your coat, to putting away your shoes, to helping you find the right seat. He would help serve, clean up, and he always needed to be the one to load the dishwasher. A man who made sure you had enough to eat and would always end the meal with joining you for a bowl of his favorite dessert, ice cream.
A man not trusted to be home alone with power tools, but was always ready and available to help out with any sort of project, with the motivation to not stop until the job was done.
Whether driving or in the passenger seat to co-pilot, he was a man with a plan and a schedule for the day. He carefully planned his departure times with precision in order to achieve an extremely accurate arrival time, often down to the exact minute, no matter the length of trip.
Dean wanted to converse with you whether you knew it or not. It could be a letter, a card, a talk on the phone or an email in all caps. He always made it a point to meet the new neighbor or schedule a time to visit with an old friend. If you found yourself in close quarters with Dean, whether it was a hot tub or an elevator, he wanted to learn your name and where you were from.
He was an avid sports fan! He would listen on the radio, watch on tv, read in the newspaper. He was always the man with the tickets and he carefully handed out each one, with great consideration as to who would sit where. He attended countless sporting events in his lifetime and always kept his eyes open to see if he knew anyone so he could go have a chat with an old friend. He could talk sports all day long and always wanted your opinion on the latest sporting events. No matter where he traveled, he was wearing a shirt from his favorite Minnesota sports teams in order to strike up a conversation.
Dean will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
His virtual memorial can be seen at mykeeper.com/momentos/DeanAamodt or go to MyKeeper.com and search for Dean Aamodt.
