Dean E. Lange, 98

Maj. Dean E Lange, USAF Ret., formerly of Fairmount, North Dakota, and Denver, Colorado, passed away Jan. 14, 2022, at his home in Mesa, Arizona, with his wife Chestine at his side.
Dean was born Oct. 31, 1923, in Fairmount, North Dakota. He flew combat missions in a P-51 Mustang in WW II and was shot down over France, spending the remainder of the war in a German prisoner of war camp at Stalag Luft I. He carried shrapnel in his left arm the remainder of his life.
Dean later retired from the U.S. Air Force, spent time as a helicopter flight instructor for the U.S. Army, and had a crop dusting business for many years. He was an expert bridge player, an excellent dancer, and after retirement, enjoyed traveling the world with Chestine.
Dean is predeceased by his parents, Rufus and Opal Lange, sister Joyce Lange Bell, and stepdaughter Julie Brander.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lois Chestine, son Bill Lange (Judy) of Dundee, Minnesota, daughter Naomi Simmons (Yonge) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, stepson Randy Brander of Selma, Texas, granddaughter Jennifer Carlin, grandsons Christian Lange, Lange Simmons and Joshua Simmons, as well as great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held later. Donations in Dean’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
