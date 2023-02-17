Dean Edward Prochnow, 67, of Hankinson, North Dakota, died peacefully at his home Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Visitation will be from 9:30 -11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hankinson, where he was a lifelong member. Burial will be at Immanuel Cemetery at a later date.
Dean Prochnow was born May 20, 1955 in Breckenridge, Minnesota; the son of Leonard H. Prochnow and Frances (Ziegelmann) Prochnow. He graduated from Hankinson High School and North Dakota State College of Science. Dean worked in the printing industry for many years in Fargo, while commuting back home on the weekends to farm with Leonard and Frances. He took full responsibility of the farming in 2000.
Dean kept busy making hay and tending to his sheep, cattle and chickens. He enjoyed going to auction sales, finding antiques to collect and restore — as well as visit with neighbors and friends. Dean had a healthy respect for the concept of tradition and family, with an intense loyalty to his friends.
Dean is survived by his sister Diane Klepetka, Hankinson; sister-in-law Linda Prochnow, Casselton; Nieces Sandy (Del) Fossum, Hankinson; Karen (Brian) Zink, Andover, Minnesota; Nephews Chris (Erin) Prochnow, Casselton, North Dakota; Andrew (Katie) Prochnow, Ankeny, Iowa; and 13 great nieces and nephews as well as a great-great niece and nephew.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents: Leonard and Frances Prochnow, his brother Paul Prochnow, and brother-in-law Albert Klepetka.
