Dean T. Stallman, 59, of Fargo, North Dakota, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in his home.
His funeral service will be held at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, with visitation one hour prior to his service. Pastor Gordon Lee will officiate. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Mooreton, North Dakota.
Dean Thomas Stallman was born on May 4, 1963, to Verne T. Stallman and Rena (Holm) Stallman in Breckenridge, Minnesota. He was the second of three sons. He grew up on the family farm near Mooreton, and attended Wyndmere Public School, graduating in 1982. He continued his education at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, majoring in Computer Science and Business. He then attended Moorhead State University and graduated with a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management.
He moved to Minneapolis and worked at various restaurants. After several years, Dean moved to Chicago, Illinois, where he continued his education in Computer Science and became a tech in information technology. While studying to become an IT, he worked as a Master Waiter for various catering companies in Chicago. He worked many events where he had the chance to serve some of the world’s most popular celebrities and politicians, such as Princess Diana, Bill and Hillary Clinton and Ted Kennedy. At one event where Aretha Franklin was performing, the crystal chandeliers and wine glasses started to vibrate when she sang her high notes. This made the catering company amazed but very nervous. During this same time Dean also worked for various riverboat cruises around Chicago.
After obtaining his degree in IT, Dean worked for several law firms in the downtown area of Chicago. He did this for most of his working career. In 2019, Dean’s health started to decline, and he returned back to North Dakota. He changed careers and became a nurse’s aide at Sanford Hospitals for two years.
Dean loved animals, if you went to the Fargo or Wahpeton Zoos, you probably met him there.
He is survived by his mother, Rena Stallman, Mooreton; brothers, Donald (Kathryn) Stallman, Fargo, and Jim Stallman, Mooreton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dean was preceded in death by his father, Verne T. Stallman.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
