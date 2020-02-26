Deborah Harshman, 60
Deborah “Deb” Kay Harshman, 60, passed away Feb.13, 2020 in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Memorial service will be set at a later date in May 2020.
Deborah Harshman was born June 15, 1959 in Jamestown, North Dakota. Her parents are Arnold and Louise (Rowell) Harshman. Deborah and her family moved to Spiritwood, North Dakota, in 1961. Deb became a resident of Alpha Opportunity Inc. in Jamestown, North Dakota, in 1980. She moved to Wahpeton, North Dakota, in 2003 where she lived until her death.
She is survived by her mother, Louise, Jamestown, North Dakota; and four sisters, Mary Donegan, Champlin, Minnesota ; Dorothy Burton, Jamestown, North Dakota; Chris (Ken) Rickford, Jessie, North Dakota, and Kelly ( Marv) Kamlitz, Milnor, North Dakota.
Deb was preceded in death by her father and sister, Carol McGillivary.
Deb’s loving spirit will be truly missed.
Arrangements are in the care of Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown, North Dakota.
