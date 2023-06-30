Debra Bach, 71

Debra Bach, 71

Debra Renae (Hawes) Bach, of Wyndmere, North Dakota, and Perham, Minnesota, passed away on June 28, 2023, at Sanford Medical Center in West Fargo, North Dakota. A time for visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Service. A celebration of Debra’s life will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Jeanne Putnam officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

Tags

Load entries