Dee (Damian) K. Korbel, age 98, of Dilworth, Minnesota, formerly of Breckenridge, Minnesota, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at the Serenity Assisted Living Center in Dilworth.  

Her visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 with a 7 p.m. Prayer Service at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Moorhead, Minnesota. Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at St. Joseph’s with a visitation one-hour prior at the church. Burial will be at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Breckenridge.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons, Breckenridge.

Tags

Load entries