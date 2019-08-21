Dee (Damian) Korbel, 98
Dee (Damian) Korbel, 98, of Dilworth, Minnesota, formerly of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at Serenity Assisted Living Center, Dilworth, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, with a 7 p.m. prayer service at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Moorhead, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with a visitation one hour prior to the mass. Burial will follow the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge.
Dee was born Feb. 13, 1921, to Frank and Anna (Wehage) Traun in Arago, Minnesota, situated north of Park Rapids, Minnesota. She was given the name Gertrude at Baptism. She attended rural Arago Township grade school, and then attended St. Francis High School in Little Falls, Minnesota. She furthered her education at St. Francis School of Nursing in Breckenridge, receiving her R.N. in 1944. From 1946 until 1949, she attended Marquette University College of Nursing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing Education and Post Graduate work in medical and surgical nursing. Her teaching and nursing included hospitals in Breckenridge, Little Falls, St. Paul, Minnesota and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She retired from active nursing in 1972.
On Aug. 15, 1973, she was united in marriage to George M. Korbel at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Brushvale, Minnesota. The couple resided in Breckenridge. Dee remained active in the nursing field by serving on various committees including Lutheran Social Services (L.S.S.) Advisory Committee, Min-Dak Health Systems Agency, and the West Central Area Agency on Aging. She was also a former member of the National League for Nursing and the American Nurses Association.
Dee and George traveled much during their married and retired years. Dee loved skiing and the Colorado Mountains were visited annually. Their trips included three pilgrimages: Germany to Italy, a Marian year pilgrimage starting in Germany and ending at Fatima in Portugal and “In the footsteps of St. Paul” in Greece, with Italy added. They also visited the Soviet Union, Balkan and Scandinavian countries, Ireland and Alaska. Domestic trips were also included, many with the American Legion.
While living in Breckenridge, their parish was St. Mary of the Presentation. After the 1997 Breckenridge flood, their residence became Moorhead, Minnesota, with St. Joseph as their parish, where Dee served as a Lector, Eucharist Minister, and Greeter. Dee was also an auxiliary member of American Legion Post 53 and of VFW Post 2766, a life member.
Dee is survived by her step-son, George J. (Susan) Korbel, San Antonio, Texas; three step-grandchildren, Chris Romeo, Joseph L. Korbel, Polly A. Korbel; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Anna Traun; her husband, George M. Korbel; three brothers, John, Francis, and George; three sisters, Marie Coleman, Dorothy Welle, and Clare Berg; two stepsons, Thomas Korbel and Michael Korbel.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Moorhead, St. Joseph’s School, or Churches United for the Homeless, all in Moorhead.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.