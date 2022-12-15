Delmer Arnold Muehler, 94
Delmer Arnold Muehler, 94, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away at St. Catherine’s Living Center on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
His Funeral Mass will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, with visitation one hour prior. Fr. Paul Kuhn will officiate the service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Wahpeton.
Delmer was born Oct. 3, 1928 in Greendale Township, Hankinson, North Dakota, to John F. and Bertha (Buck) Muehler. Delmer attended local schools in Greendale and Devillo Township.
Delmer helped his parents farm until 1951, then entered the armed forces until 1953. He served stateside and then one year in Whittier, Alaska. After his service, he was employed for Kuch Motors, Milam Motors, Reed Chevrolet, Oldsmobile and Cadillac, and then Smith Motors as a transmission specialist and wrecker driver, until December 1990 when he retired. He then worked part-time driving school bus for the Wahpeton School District starting in 1991 for 13 years.
Delmer married Bernadine (Herding) on April 24, 1954 at St. Phillip’s Church in Hankinson.
Delmer and Bernadine enjoyed their summers camping and fishing at Dead Lake in Minnesota.
For many years he played old-pro softball, enjoyed dancing to polkas and waltzes, and playing cards with family and friends; of which he seemed to always have ‘luck’ on his side. He also enjoyed putting hundreds of puzzles together, hunting, being an avid Minnesota Twins fan, and was a 2017 participant with the WDAY Veteran Honor Flight of North Dakota. He was also a member of the VFW and Eagles FOE.
Delmer is survived by his wife of 68 years, Bernadine; children, Debbie Wold, Burnsville, Minnesota, Karen (Dan) McCann, Wahpeton, North Dakota, Kevin (Judy) Muehler, West Fargo, North Dakota, Tim (Terri) Muehler, Wadena, Minnesota, and Scott (Susan) Muehler, Rogers, Minnesota; 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren with another due in February.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his three brothers, Melvin, Dennis, and John D.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
