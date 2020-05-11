Delmer “Stuffy” Steffens, 90, of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Bethany Retirement Living in Fargo, North Dakota.
With the current health concerns impacting our country, there will be a private family service held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the First English Lutheran Church in Fairmount, followed by a public drive by visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 pm at the Fairmount City Park by the Veteran’s Memorial. To view the service at 10 a.m. through the livestream, please go to www.vertinmunson.com.
Burial will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, rural Fairmount.
Delmer “Stuffy” was born on Oct. 24, 1929, to Edward and Minnie (Mahler) Steffens near Fairmount. He grew up and attended school in Fairmount, graduating from high school in 1947. After graduating, he worked at various jobs in the area.
In 1951, Stuffy enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in Korea. During this time, he was united in marriage to Leola Gebhart on April 4, 1953, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Fairmount. The couple moved back to Washington state to finish his duty. After serving his country, they moved back to Fairmount where Stuffy worked at Standard Oil and the local movie theatre.
In the early 1960’s, he became the manager at the Farmer’s Union in Fairmount. In 1987, Stuffy and his son, Kirby, started the Steffens Insurance Agency in Fairmount. He worked there until July 31, 2019 due to health reasons. His wife Leola passed away Sept. 14, 2014.
Stuffy loved the Legion Baseball program and was the caretaker for the teams and the baseball field. He was a 66-year member of the American Legion and started the American Legion breakfast 31 years ago. Stuffy was a ND American Legion and Babe Ruth Baseball Hall of Fame member. He drove school bus for many years and was a 45-year member of the Fairmount Fire Department.
Stuffy was also a lifelong member of 1st English Lutheran Church in Fairmount. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and weekend visits at the lake. Stuffy loved being a grandpa and great-grandpa and being involved in his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities.
In years past, Stuffy decorated beautiful Christmas trees, taking his children’s picture while looking up at the tree. This tradition was rediscovered as of late, when the grandkids, great-grandkids and anyone else who came to be with him for Christmas would take part in the fun.
Stuffy is survived by his loving children, Kirby (Bev) Steffens, Fairmount, Lori (Wayne) Miller, Fairmount, Monty (Joni) Steffens, Randall, Minnesota, and Marty Steffens, Fargo, North Dakota; daughter-in-law, Judy Steffens, Wahpeton; 10, grandchildren; 10, great-grandchildren; sisters, Connie Polifka, Wahpeton, Cleo Myhra, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, and Cheryl Awe, Amarillo, Texas; brother, Terry Steffens, Fairmount, and several cherished nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his devoted wife, Leola Steffens; son, Randy Steffens; parents, Edward and Minnie Steffens; grandsons-in-law, SSG David Kuehl and Trevor Skarphol; brothers, Lowell Steffens and Orman Steffens; and sister, Carol Carraher.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.