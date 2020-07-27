Delores Ann Sumption, 83, Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly of Rosholt, South Dakota, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
A private family service will be held Wednesday, July 29, at the Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt with Rene Hasbargen officiating.
A public graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Nicholas Cemetery, rural Rosholt. Pallbearers will be Tanner, Zachary and Taite Sumption, Joshua and Lucas Robertsdahl, Adam Freese, Ryan Hage, and Brent Plante.
Delores was born on May 11, 1937 in Tracy, Minnesota to Arthur and Julia (Matthys) VanOverbeke. She graduated in 1955 from Holy Redeemer Catholic High School in Marshall, Minnesota.
She went to work for the local restaurant in Green Valley, Minnesota, where she met her future husband. Delores married LeRoy Sumption on June 14, 1956 in Green Valley.
In March 1958, Delores and LeRoy moved to Rosholt. She stayed at home and raised their four children. In 1977, she went to work for the Rosholt Care Center and retired in 2009 after 32 years of service. LeRoy passed away on Nov. 9, 2012.
Delores was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, where she served on the Altar Society and taught CCD for numerous years. She was also a member of the Marigolds Homemakers Club.
Delores enjoyed knitting, sewing, watching sports, especially the Minnesota Twins, and spending time with the grandkids.
A memorial has been established with the CHI Health at Home/Hospice, 1110 US Highway 75, Breckenridge, MN 56520.
Survivors include her children, Dennis (Kathy) Sumption of Kindred, North Dakota, Patricia (Keith) Robertsdahl of Breckenridge, Brian Sumption of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Nicole (Shawn) Kempf of Aberdeen, South Dakota; 13 grandchildren, Kayla Kirkeby, Kari (Ryan) Hage, Kelsey (Brent) Plante, Joshua (Jiana) Robertsdahl, Jayme (Adam) Freese, Lucas (Kelly) Robertsdahl, Tanner, Zachary, Taite and Makeda Sumption, and Raegan, Zoe, and Ella Kempf; four great grandchildren, Jack, Beckett, Carter and Brynn; sisters, Mary Ann (Richard) Memmer of Ventura, California, Kathleen (Paul) Moen of Minneapolis, Minnesota; brothers, Gordon (Solveig) VanOverbeke of Loucan, Minnesota, Gene (JoAnne) VanOverbeke of Eagan, Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy; brothers, Donald VanOverbeke and Norman VanOverbeke; sister, Joanne Gerlach and an infant sister, Louann VanOverbeke.
Condolences may be directed to the Sumption Family, Eggers Funeral Home, PO Box 138, Rosholt, SD 57260.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eggers Funeral Home.
