Delores Mae (Thormodson) Wessels, 93

On July 9, 2023, Delores Mae (Thormodson) Wessels, age 93, gave her last smile to her two granddaughters as she departed for heaven peacefully at Valley Care and Rehab in Barnesville, Minnesota.
She so enjoyed living there for 12 years, making many friends with the amazing staff and residents. She attended her 93rd birthday party one week earlier, where she was surrounded by most of her immediate extended family, who had traveled from all over the United States. What a blessing for everyone!
Please join us in honoring the life of Delores Mae Wessels on July 22, 2023, at Our Saviors Lutheran Ten Mile Lake Church, 108 North Central Ave., Dalton, MN 56324. Officiating the service will be Pastor Danie Hermanson. Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m., followed by her 1 p.m. funeral service. A light lunch will be served immediately following in the church basement, thanks to the wonderful ladies of the church. Delores will be buried at Our Savior’s Cemetery. Urn bearers are her grandchildren: Jennifer Ehlert, Jessica Anderson and Josh Wessels.
Delores was born on June 17, 1930, to parents Oliver and Minnie Thormodson. With only the help of a neighbor, she was born at home on the family farm, just outside of Dalton, Minnesota. She was the second of six children.
Delores’ education consisted of attending District 9 St. Olaf School near Dalton through the eighth grade. Like all her siblings, she attended high school at the Northwest School of Agriculture in Crookston, Minnesota. She lived at the school in a dorm during the school year and came home for Christmas and the summer months. After high school, she attended and graduated from the Business College of Minneapolis.
Delores’ first job was in Fergus Falls at the Otter Tail County Courthouse in the Clerk of Courts Office from 1951-1954. Later, while married and living in Breckenridge, Minnesota, she worked at Wilkin County Public Health from 1967-1970. In 1970 she transferred to the Wilkin County Auditor’s Office and became Deputy Auditor. She held this position for 29 years until retiring in 1999. Not too long after retiring, she moved to Moorhead, Minnesota, to be closer to her children and grandchildren, until moving into Valley Care and Rehab in Barnesville in 2011.
Her proudest moments in life were always connected to her six sons. They are her legacy in life. She had a deep love for her family. All her grandchildren were very special to her and in turn they loved her dearly. Her chocolate chip cookies and banana bread were an enjoyable bonus!
Music was Delores’ great love and she loved to dance. Her favorite dance partner was her son, Darrel, and when dancing, there was always a big smile on her face. She played the piano and drums and would sit in with the local bands at the dance halls when she could. This continued at the nursing home, occasionally sitting down and playing the piano. Her milestone trip was going to Norway in 1999 with her two sisters, Mavis and Jane. There she met her extended Norwegian family and saw the country of her heritage.
Delores was preceded in death by parents, Oliver and Minnie (Berger) Thormodson, her two sons, Ronald Wessels and Douglas Wessels, and her immediate family Nelvin and Mildred Thormodson, Roger and Marillyn Ledding, Janeen Ledding, Loren Thormodson, Marcia Thormodson and Kim Degelman.
Delores is survived by her children, Stephen (Michele) Wessels of Sunman, Indiana, Darrel (Donna Alyea) Wessels of Fargo, North Dakota, David (Cindy) Wessels of Waconia, Minnesota, Mary (Doug) Wessels of Dilworth, Minnesota, and Joel (Sharon) Wessels of Austin, Texas; her grandchildren, Jason (Carrie) Johnson of Clermont, Florida, Emily (Matt) Strassell of Wake Forest, North Carolina, James Wessels of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Josh (Shelby) Wessels of Sioux Falls, Justin (Jennifer) Tryba of Cleveland, Georgia, Chad (Ashlei) Wessels of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Alan Wessels of Sandstone, Minnesota, Adam Wessels of Waconia, Minnesota, Karl Wessels of Dilworth, Jennifer (Mike) Ehlert of Fargo, Jessica (Donal) Anderson of West Fargo, North Dakota, Nicole Wessels of Austin, Texas; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and her two sisters, Mavis Degelman of Sarasota, Florida, and Jane Ward of Flat Rock, North Carolina.
Arrangements entrusted to Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service of Moorhead. Online condolences may be shared at www.korsmofuneralservice.com.
Please note that the family prefers green or flowering plants over fresh cut flower arrangements.
Blessed be the life of Delores Mae (Thormodson) Wessels!
