Delores Mae (Thormodson) Wessels, 93

On July 9, 2023, Delores Mae (Thormodson) Wessels, age 93, gave her last smile to her two granddaughters as she departed for heaven peacefully at Valley Care and Rehab in Barnesville, Minnesota.

She so enjoyed living there for 12 years, making many friends with the amazing staff and residents. She attended her 93rd birthday party one week earlier, where she was surrounded by most of her immediate extended family, who had traveled from all over the United States. What a blessing for everyone!

