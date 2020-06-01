Deloris Ann Kusler, 92
D. Ann Kusler, 92, Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly of Kulm, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, May 30 from natural causes at Twin Town Villa.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at First Congregational Church in Kulm with visitation one hour before and burial to follow the service at Kulm Congregational Cemetery. A prayer service for family and friends will be held at Dahlstrom Funeral home in Kulm at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, with visitation one hour before.
D. Ann Strand was born in Palmyra Township, Brown County, South Dakota, on April 13, 1928 to David and Clara (Bjornstad) Strand.
As a youth, she was active in 4-H and Aurdal Lutheran Church. She received her elementary education in the Strand Country School a quarter mile from the family farm. She graduated from Ellendale High School in 1946. She also received her B.S. degree in Home Economics from Ellendale Normal & Industrial College. For the next two years, she held a teaching position in the Bristol, SD, school system.
Ann married Walter Kusler on Oct. 5, 1952 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Frederick, South Dakota. They farmed on the homestead southwest of Kulm where they raised their three children — Sharlene, Wayne, and Neil. Ann was involved with the Homemakers Club and was a wonderful cook and kept a spotless home. She enjoyed knitting, reading, and gardening.
In 1982, Walter and Ann built a new home in Kulm, North Dakota, and moved there. Having family and friends in her home was very important to her, and she enjoyed making delicious meals and goodies for her guests, including wonderful homemade lefse.
Ann was actively involved in the 1st Congregational Church and was a part of the choir and the Dorcas women’s society. She also served as a church custodian for a time. She enjoyed time spent at the Senior Citizens Club and liked playing Hand & Foot, Rummikub, or other activities.
Walter passed away in August of 1999. Ann continued to live In Kulm until July of 2015, when she relocated to an assisted living facility (Twin Town Villa) in Breckenridge, Minnesota, where her son Neil and his wife reside.
Ann is survived by her son Wayne (Susan) Kusler, Kulm, North Dakota; son Neil (Rachel) Kusler, Breckenridge, Minnesota; and son-in-law Morris Sprenger, Bismarck, North Dakota. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Christopher (Kari) Sprenger, Warroad, Minnesota; Kayla (Nick) Cox, West Fargo, North Dakota; Philip (Alix) Kusler, Tucson, Arizona; Jessica Kusler, Dallas, Texas; Daniel (Ashton) Kusler, Mandan, North Dakota; Bethany Kusler, Renton, Washington; Kari Kusler, Providence, Rhode Island; Jennifer (Caleb) Kjetland, Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Laura Kusler (Dylan Foertsch), Fargo, North. She also has eight great-grandchildren: JoyDell Sprenger, Ruth Ann Sprenger, John Sprenger, Chance Herr, Logan Kusler, Lydia Cox, Grant Kusler, and Talyn Foertsch, as well as a great-granddaughter due in July. She is also survived by two nephews, Curt Stofferahn and Scott (Jonda) Stofferahn, Fargo, North Dakota, and a niece, Mary Jo (Rick) Prouty, Marietta, Georgia, and many great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter Sharlene Sprenger, an infant son, and her sister Louise Stofferahn.
Dahlstrom Funeral Home of Kulm is entrusted with arrangements.
