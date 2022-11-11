Delwin “Del” Dozak, 87

Delwin “Del” Dozak, 87

Delwin “Del” Dozak, 87, of Golden Valley, Minnesota, passed away in the care of Good Samaritan Assisted Living, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

To plant a tree in memory of Delwin Dozak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries