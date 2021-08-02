Former North Dakota resident Delwood J Krueger, 86, died June 2, 2021 with his family by his side in Cumming, Georgia.
Mr. Krueger was born November 11, 1934 in Garfield, Minnesota to Paul and Martha Krueger.
A family service will be held August 8.
Mr. Krueger served in the Marines. He held multiple jobs before he retired as an industrial engineer.
He lived with his wife and children for many years before retiring in Colorado and then moving to Georgia.
His wife, Barbara preceded him in death.
He is survived by his brother, Donald, and his children, Richard, Deborah and Gloria.
